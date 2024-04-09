 Stock market today| Sensex crosses 75,000: Who are top gainers, losers? What's behind the rally? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stock market today| Sensex crosses 75,000: Who are top gainers, losers? What's behind the rally?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 10:44 AM IST

Stock market today: The 30-share index Sensex opened 381.78 points, or 0.51%, higher at 75,124.28.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market achieved another milestone as the benchmark BSE Sensex hit the 75,000 mark for the first time today (April 9). Both frontline indices traded at record-high levels in opening trade and Nifty 50 surged above the 22,700 level.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Stock market today: A look at the numbers today

Read more: Wondered how much CEOs earns? Average salary in India is…

The 30-share index Sensex opened 381.78 points, or 0.51%, higher at 75,124.28. NSE’s Nifty 50 surged 98.8 points, or 0.44%, to open at 22,765.10. The Bank Nifty index opened at a record high level of 48,810.80, up 229.10 points, or 0.47%.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Stock market today: What about Midcap and Smallcap indices?

Broader markets supported the rally as Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained over 0.3% each.

Which Nifty sectors saw strong buying?

Read more: RIL stock to cross 3000? Morgan Stanley bullish on Reliance Industries stock

Strong buying was seen across sectors. Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank rose the most.

Which stocks made most gains in Sensex?

Among stocks, Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex.

Who were the top losers in Sensex?

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Titan Company and Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.

Read more: Swiggy converts to public limited company ahead of IPO: What we know

What HDFC Securities said on Sensex hitting milestone?

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC Securities said, “After a stellar FY24, Indian equity markets continue to march higher into new territory. Hopes of a favourable outcome from the ensuing general elections and the subsequent policy thrust are keeping sentiments upbeat. The announcements of encouraging monthly/yearly data and some operational / order announcements by companies are attracting stock-specific buying."

What else pushed stock markets to new highs?

Strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals and positive global market cues pushed the stock market higher.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market today| Sensex crosses 75,000: Who are top gainers, losers? What's behind the rally?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On