Stock market today| Sensex crosses 75,000: Who are top gainers, losers? What's behind the rally?

Stock market today: The Indian stock market achieved another milestone as the benchmark BSE Sensex hit the 75,000 mark for the first time today (April 9). Both frontline indices traded at record-high levels in opening trade and Nifty 50 surged above the 22,700 level. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Stock market today: A look at the numbers today

The 30-share index Sensex opened 381.78 points, or 0.51%, higher at 75,124.28. NSE’s Nifty 50 surged 98.8 points, or 0.44%, to open at 22,765.10. The Bank Nifty index opened at a record high level of 48,810.80, up 229.10 points, or 0.47%.

Stock market today: What about Midcap and Smallcap indices?

Broader markets supported the rally as Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained over 0.3% each.

Which Nifty sectors saw strong buying?

Strong buying was seen across sectors. Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank rose the most.

Which stocks made most gains in Sensex?

Among stocks, Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex.

Who were the top losers in Sensex?

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Titan Company and Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.

What HDFC Securities said on Sensex hitting milestone?

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC Securities said, “After a stellar FY24, Indian equity markets continue to march higher into new territory. Hopes of a favourable outcome from the ensuing general elections and the subsequent policy thrust are keeping sentiments upbeat. The announcements of encouraging monthly/yearly data and some operational / order announcements by companies are attracting stock-specific buying."

What else pushed stock markets to new highs?

Strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals and positive global market cues pushed the stock market higher.