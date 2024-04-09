 Wondered how much CEOs earns? Average salary in India is… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Wondered how much CEOs earns? Average salary in India is…

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Of this remuneration, more than half is linked to short-term and long-term incentives.

The average salary of a CEO in India stood at 13.8 crore which is an increase of 40 per cent compared to pre-Covid times. Of this remuneration, more than half is linked to short-term and long-term incentives, Deloitte India Executive Performance and Rewards Survey 2024 noted.

CEOs who are also promoters or members of the promoter family are paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.7 crore on average, the report said.
CEOs who are also promoters or members of the promoter family are paid 16.7 crore on average, the report said.

What about CEOs who are also promoters?

Read more: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in these three stocks in March 2024 quarter

CEOs who are also promoters or members of the promoter family are paid 16.7 crore on average, the report said, adding, “Promoter CEO compensation outpacing professional CEO compensation is primarily driven by two factors. Professional CEOs change more often than promoter CEOs due to the longer tenure of promoter CEOs at an aggregate. But it is also important to note that the range of promoter CEO compensation is very wide, and that affects the higher averages.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Shriram Finance raises fixed deposit rates after Bajaj Finance: What's changed, what remains the same?

CEO salaries: What are the components?

As per the Deloitte report even though CEO compensation has increased, over 50 per cent of target compensation is 'pay-at-risk'. For professional CEOs, pay-at-risk at 57 per cent is much higher than for promoter CEOs at 47 per cent. Professional CEOs have 25 per cent of their target compensation delivered through long-term incentives like share-linked incentives.

How much is the growth in CEO compensation?

Read more: Tesla settles case over Autopilot crash that killed Apple engineer: What we know

According to Deloitte, CEO compensation in India has witnessed high-single-digit annualised growth rates as “the wide gap between median and average CEO compensation ( 9.3 crore versus 13.8 crore) indicates the wide range of compensation numbers and some outliers on the higher end.”

Moreover, it noted, “Large Indian companies with more mature and globally aligned compensation practices are pivoting towards Performance Shares and use of multiple incentive plans for different employee cohorts. Conversations in the boardroom have also shifted from the need for share-based payment to the return from these incentive structures to stakeholders,.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Wondered how much CEOs earns? Average salary in India is…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On