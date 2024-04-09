Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in these three stocks in March 2024 quarter

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trimmed her stake in at least three companies in the March 2024 quarter, as per the latest shareholding pattern filed so far. She partially booked profits in Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Canara Bank and Crisil during the January-March 2024 period, data showed. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloaded more 1,12,80,200 equity shares of Canara Bank Ltd for the three-months ended March 31, 2024.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala cuts Canara Bank stake

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloaded more 1,12,80,200 equity shares of Canara Bank Ltd for the three-months ended March 31, 2024 with which her state reduced to 2,63,17,400 equity shares, or 1.45 per cent. The stake is currently worth about ₹1,615 crore as he holding stood at 3,75,97,600 equity shares or 2.07 per cent.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd shares

The investor sold 12,400 shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd as her stake in the company stood at 11,61,852 equity shares or 5.06 per cent as of March 31, 2024. On December 31, 2024, she owned 11,74,252 shares of the company. Her current stake in the company is valued at around ₹74.5 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala slashes holding in Crisil Lts

The investor also slashed her holding in Crisil Ltd by 20,000 shares as her holding came down to 39,80,000 equity shares- 5.44 per cent in March 31, 2024 from 40,00,000 equity shares or 5.47 per cent in the preceding quarter. Her stake in Crisl is valued at ₹1,956.5 crore currently.

How have these stocks performed in 2023?

Shares of Crisil have gained almost 15 per cent in the year 2024 so far and were up 45 per cent in the last one year. Shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers are down 15 per cent in the year 2024 but the stock rose 45 per cent in the last one year. Canara Bank is up more than 115 per cent in the last one year.

What is Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stock portfolio currently?

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and associates publicly holds 26 stocks with a net worth of over ₹51,912.1 crore.