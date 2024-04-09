 Maruti Suzuki is offering up to INR 1.5 lakh discounts on these car models: Details here - Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to INR 1.5 lakh discounts on these car models: Details here

HT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 08:30 AM IST

For the Baleno hatchback, Maruti Suzuki is giving a cash discount of ₹35,000, exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Maruti Suzuki has begun the financial year with offers on its Nexa range, with discounts of up to 1.5 lakh available on models like Baleno, Fronx and Jimny. These discounts include cash discounts, exchange bonuses as well as corporate discounts. The company has not included XL6 and flagship Invicto MPV models in these offers. Although, these discounts may vary based on location and variant availability, which is why customers are advised to contact their nearest dealer to check the availability of discounts. Here's a look at Maruti discounts for April:

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 1.5 lakh discounts on these car models. Check complete details here(Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 1.5 lakh discounts on these car models. Check complete details here(Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis discount: Maruti Suzuki Ignis is offering discounts of up to 58,000 which includes a cash discount of 40,000, exchange bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000. This is applicable for both automatic and manual variants.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno discount: For the Baleno hatchback, Maruti Suzuki is giving a cash discount of 35,000, exchange bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000. The CNG variants will also get an exchange bonus and corporate discount but a lower cash discount of 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz discount: For Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki is providing discounts of up to 53,000 which includes a discount of 25,000 on the sticker price, exchange bonus of 25,000 and corporate discount of 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara discount: For Grand Vitara mild hybrid, you can enjoy benefits of up to 58,000 which include a cash discount of 25,000, exchange bonus of 30,000 and corporate offers up to 3,000. The hybrid variants offer benefits of up to 84,000.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx discount: For turbo-petrol variants of the Fronx, you can get benefits of up to 68,000, including a cash discount, accessory kit, exchange bonus and corporate benefits.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny discount: The MY2023 units of Alpha trim have an discount of 1.50 lakh, while newer MY2024 models of the Jimny offer a cash discount.

