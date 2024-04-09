 Shriram Finance raises fixed deposit rates after Bajaj Finance: What's changed, what remains the same? - Hindustan Times
Shriram Finance raises fixed deposit rates after Bajaj Finance: What's changed, what remains the same?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Shriram Finance: Women investors can earn an additional 10 basis points as the maximum rate stands at 9.4% for a woman senior citizen.

Shriram Finance raised rates on fixed deposits by 5-20 basis points across maturities that range between 12 and 60 months. The new rates are effective from April 9 using which investors can now earn 7.85% to 8.8% on the deposits.

Senior citizens can earn another 50 basis points with the new interest rates.
Shriram Finance: Senior citizens can earn another 50 basis points with the new interest rates.

Shriram Finance: What changes for senior citizens?

Senior citizens can earn another 50 basis points with the new interest rates.

Shriram Finance: What changes for women investors?

Women investors can earn an additional 10 basis points as the maximum rate stands at 9.4% for a woman senior citizen.

Shriram Finance: What about other deposits?

After the rate increases, a deposit of Shriram Finance will pay up to 8.8% for a tenure between 36 and 60 months.

Shriram Finance: What you need to know about the financials of the company?

Shriram Finance has emerged as among the biggest non-bank lenders in India with a high rating of AA+, strong financials as well as management.

What about other deposit rates?

Bajaj Finance increased its deposit rates for senior citizens by upto 60 basis points in the 25-to-35-month tenure and 40 basis points in the 18-to-24-month tenure for senior citizens earlier this month. A fixed deposit of State Bank of India (SBI) pays 6.75-7% for the same tenure. Meanwhile, a postal deposit pays 7.1-7.5%.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Shriram Finance raises fixed deposit rates after Bajaj Finance: What's changed, what remains the same?
© 2024 HindustanTimes
