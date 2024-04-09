Sensex reached 75,000 from 74,000 in 24 sessions: A look at its journey till date
Apr 09, 2024 12:29 PM IST
Sensex jumped 1.85 per cent in April so far and it rose 1.6 per cent in March, 1 per cent in February. Here's a look at Sensex' journey from 1,000 to 75,000
Sensex breached the 75,000 level for the first time ever today (April 9). It took 24 sessions to hit the 75,000 mark after Sensex hit the 74,000-mark on March 6, this year. It took Sensex around 80 sessions or less than 4 months to gain the last 5,000 points from 70,000 to 75,000. Sensex jumped 1.85 per cent in April so far and it rose 1.6 per cent in March, 1 per cent in February and fell 0.68 per cent in January this year. Overall, the index has gained 3.88 per cent and has advanced almost 25.4 per cent in the past one year.
Here's a look at Sensex' journey from 1,000 to 75,000
- The first 1,000-point rise was achieved in July 1990 and took the Sensex 970 sessions after over 4 years since its inception.
- The next 1,000 points were gained in a much shorter span of 270 sessions.
- In October 1999, after 13 years since its inception, Sensex reached the 5,000 mark.
- Just 7 years later, in February 2006, Sensex crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time. In the same year, it surpassed 11,000, 12,000, and 13,000 levels.
- In 2007, the Sensex hit the 15,000 mark in September and the 20,000 mark in December.
- It gained the next 1,000 points in November 2010 and took 4 years to reach the 22,000 mark in March 2014.
- In the same year, Sensex reached the 28,000 mark in November and took 50 sessions to gain 1,000 points in January 2015 to reach the 29,000.
- After this, it took the index 225 sessions- over 2 years- for the next 1,000 points as it hit its 30,000 mark in April 2017, 34,000 levels in December 2017 and 35,000 mark in January 2018.
- Sensex reached 40,000 in June 2019 and surged to the 45,000 mark in December 2020 despite Covid pandemic.
- It reached the 50,000 milestone in February 2021 and soared 10,000 points to hit 60,000 mark in September 2021.
- Sensex hit 65,000 on July 3, 2023 and crossed 66,000 as well as its 67,000 mark in the same month as well.
- 3 more milestones of 70,000, 71,000, and 72,000 levels were hit in December 2023.
- The index hit the 73,000 mark for the first time on January 15, 2024 and the 74,000 mark on March 6, 2024.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
