Sensex reached 75,000 from 74,000 in 24 sessions: A look at its journey till date

Sensex breached the 75,000 level for the first time ever today (April 9). It took 24 sessions to hit the 75,000 mark after Sensex hit the 74,000-mark on March 6, this year. It took Sensex around 80 sessions or less than 4 months to gain the last 5,000 points from 70,000 to 75,000. Sensex jumped 1.85 per cent in April so far and it rose 1.6 per cent in March, 1 per cent in February and fell 0.68 per cent in January this year. Overall, the index has gained 3.88 per cent and has advanced almost 25.4 per cent in the past one year.

Sensex today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)