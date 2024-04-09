Aadhaar ATM: You can now get cash at home but are there charges? How to do it? All FAQs answered

Aadhaar ATM: If you need cash but do not have time to visit the bank or ATM, you can get cash at home using the IPPB (India Post Payments Bank) Online Aadhaar ATM (AePS) service. India Post Payments Bank said on X (previously Twitter), “In need of urgent cash but don’t have time to visit the bank? Worry not! With IPPBONLine Aadhaar ATM (AePS) service, withdraw cash from the comfort of your home. Your Postman now helps you to withdraw cash at your doorstep. Avail Now!” Aadhaar ATM: You can use Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) only with your biometric and take out cash or make payments from an Aadhar-linked account. (Reuters)

Aadhaar ATM: How does Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) work?

You can use Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) only with your biometric and take out cash or make payments from an Aadhar-linked account. As per IPPB FAQs, “Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) is a payment service that allows a bank customer to use Aadhaar as his/her identity to access his/her Aadhaar enabled bank account and perform basic banking transactions like balance enquiry, cash withdrawal, remittances through a Business Correspondent.”

Aadhaar ATM: What are the services available?

Under AEPS you can avail the following services: Cash withdrawal, balance enquiry, mini statement and Aadhaar to Aadhaar fund transfer.

Aadhaar ATM: What you need for this to work?

If you want to avial AEPS, you need: a Bank Account with a Bank participating in AEPS, Aadhaar linked to the bank and biometric authentication.

Aadhaar ATM: What are the charges associated with various AEPS services offered by IPPB?

There are no transactional charges on the customer. However, Doorstep service charge will be applicable as per prevailing fees.