Intel's new chip Gaudi 3 revealed: A tough competition to Nvidia or not?

Intel unveiled a new version of its artificial intelligence (AI) chip at its Vision event as it hopes to target Nvidia's dominance in semiconductors which power AI. This comes as tech companies are hunting for an alternative source of the chips that are needed for AI which remains scarce. Intel has struggled to produce a compelling bundle of chips and the software necessary to build AI applications.

What Intel said on its new Gaudi 3 chip?

Intel said that its new Gaudi 3 chip is capable of training a specific large language models 50% more quickly than Nvidia's previous generation H100 processor. Gaudi 3 chip is also capable for computing generative AI responses- which is called inference- more quickly than the H100 chips for some of the models that were tested by the company.

Intel vice president, strategy and product management Jeni Barovian said as per news agency Reuters, "Our customers, first and foremost, are asking for choice in the industry. They are coming to us and they are expecting that Intel, as a computing leader, will follow the wave of (generative AI) and deliver solutions that meet their needs. And they are looking for an open approach."

What's the competition like between Intel and Nvidia?

Intel has struggled to produce a compelling bundle of chips and the software necessary to build AI applications while Nvidia controls roughly 83% of the data center chip market in 2023. Majority of the remaining 17% share is held by Google's custom tensor processing units (TPUs) which it does not sell directly.

How is Gaudi 3 designed?

Gaudi 3 includes two main processor chips fused together. This makes it more than twice as fast as its predecessor. The chip is designed to be strung together with thousands of others and can generate an enormous amount of compute power.

When will Gaudi 3 chip be available?

Gaudi 3 chip will be available to server builders such as Supermicro and Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter of this year.