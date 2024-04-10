 This multibagger stock has gained 738% in 1 year, 52% in a month and is soaring - Hindustan Times
This multibagger stock has gained 738% in 1 year, 52% in a month and is soaring

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

TRIL share price: In five trading sessions, TRIL shares rose over 18% while they gained over 52% in a month.

TRIL share price: Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (TRIL) have gained for 12 straight sessions and are locked at its 5% upper circuit on the Bombay Stock Exchange at 498.20. In five trading sessions, TRIL shares rose over 18% while they gained over 52% in a month, almost 200% in six months and 738% in a year.

TRIL share price: In five trading sessions, TRIL shares rose over 18%.
TRIL share price: In five trading sessions, TRIL shares rose over 18%.

TRIL's performance

In 2024, the stock has given nearly 110% to investors and its recent rally came after the company reported a net profit of 35.65 crore Q4FY24. This marked over 300% increase compared to 8.85 crore in Q4FY23 as the company said that the total profit in FY24 increased to 4,111 crore, compared to 3,709 in the previous financial year.

What brokerages said on TRIL share price?

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities shared a positive view on the company’s stock and said that it expects the share price to rise another 15% owing to TRIL's strong order book which is moving towards a higher-margin mix. Nuvama said that TRIL has a total of 17,180 crore worth of enquiries currently under negotiation. The company expects to convert 3,500 crore into orders by FY25, it said.

"TRIL is one of the few suppliers of HV transformers in India and set to clock a 99%-plus EPS CAGR over FY24–27E. Retain ‘BUY’ with an unchanged target price of 575 factoring in: 25 per cent new orders’ CAGR over FY24–27E; 14–15 per cent OPMs and 25 times FY27E EPS of 26 discounted to FY26E," Nuvama noted.

