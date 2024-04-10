This multibagger stock has gained 738% in 1 year, 52% in a month and is soaring

TRIL share price: Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (TRIL) have gained for 12 straight sessions and are locked at its 5% upper circuit on the Bombay Stock Exchange at ₹498.20. In five trading sessions, TRIL shares rose over 18% while they gained over 52% in a month, almost 200% in six months and 738% in a year. TRIL share price: In five trading sessions, TRIL shares rose over 18%.

TRIL's performance

In 2024, the stock has given nearly 110% to investors and its recent rally came after the company reported a net profit of ₹35.65 crore Q4FY24. This marked over 300% increase compared to ₹8.85 crore in Q4FY23 as the company said that the total profit in FY24 increased to ₹4,111 crore, compared to ₹3,709 in the previous financial year.

What brokerages said on TRIL share price?

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities shared a positive view on the company’s stock and said that it expects the share price to rise another 15% owing to TRIL's strong order book which is moving towards a higher-margin mix. Nuvama said that TRIL has a total of ₹17,180 crore worth of enquiries currently under negotiation. The company expects to convert ₹3,500 crore into orders by FY25, it said.

"TRIL is one of the few suppliers of HV transformers in India and set to clock a 99%-plus EPS CAGR over FY24–27E. Retain ‘BUY’ with an unchanged target price of ₹575 factoring in: 25 per cent new orders’ CAGR over FY24–27E; 14–15 per cent OPMs and 25 times FY27E EPS of ₹26 discounted to FY26E," Nuvama noted.