Tech moghul Bryan Johnson eats dinner at 11 every morning to age backwards, his eating window is 6am to 11am

Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old tech mogul revealed that he eats dinner at 11 in the morning to achieve an 18-year-old’s physique. Johnson spends more than $2 million per year to bio-hack his body into ageing backwards. Bryan Johnson's day starts with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides. (Twitter/bryan_johnson)

Bryan Johnson was in his 30s when he made his fortune by selling his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for $800 million in cash. Earlier this year, he became a social media sensation when he shared a report detailing his extreme daily ritual. The aim is to get all his major organs–like his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, penis and rectum–functioning like those of a late teen.

As a result, the man swaps blood with his teenage son, takes over 100 supplements daily, and consumes all his dietary requirements for the day before noon.

“Is this a typo? Can you clarify?” Twitter user @/MartinaMarkota asked tweeted in response to Johnson’s eating schedule. “My final meal of the day is at 11 am. I eat between ~6-11 am,” he replied. Moreover, his diet is strictly vegan and comprises precisely 1,977 calories.

Johnson is a practitioner of ‘intermittent fasting’. This form of fasting allows for an eating window of 8 hours followed by a fast for 16 hours for longer periods of digestive rest. Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular and is widely praised for its various health benefits. Those who follow this practice report increased energy, weight loss, and greater mental focus and cognition.

Alongside this, Johnson also shared that he uses a machine to count his nighttime erections. Furthermore, he has taken steps to ensure that his rectum performs like a teenager’s.

But that is not all. In May, people discovered that the tech tycoon uses his 17-year-old son as his personal “blood boy”. Johnson’s son, Talmage, provides transfusions through a process lasting multiple hours which feeds plasma directly into his father’s veins.

Johnson’s morning routine requires him to wake up at 5 am every morning. He takes 2 dozen supplements and exercises for an hour. Thrice a week, his hour-long workout consists of high-intensity exercises.

Following this, he drinks a green juice containing creatine and collagen peptides. Then, he brushes and flosses his teeth while rinsing with tea-tree oil and antioxidant gel. And every night before bedtime, Johnson wears glasses that block blue light for two hours. He goes to sleep at the same time every night.

Johnson constantly monitors his body. He tracks his vital organs and takes daily measurements of his weight, body mass index, body fat, blood glucose levels and heart-rate variations. He also undergoes monthly medical procedures such as ultrasounds, MRIs, colonoscopies and blood tests.

