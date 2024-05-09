OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI could take your jobs: 'I'm most worried about…'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reflected on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on elections, economy and even your jobs. Talking about the spread of AI-generated misinformation and how it is affecting elections, the tech leader said, “The thing I'm most worried about right now is, the sort of, the speed and magnitude of the socioeconomic change may have, and what the impacts on what that will be.” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, speaks during a conference in Laguna Beach, California.(AFP)

The CEO made the comments during a Brooking's Institute panel about AI and geopolitics and said that discussions around AI's effect on the economy have reduced this year compared to 2023 which shows that people's concerns around AI are not being taken as seriously as they should be.

He said, “GPT- 4 didn't have this huge detectable impact on the economy, and so people were kind of like, ”Oh well, we were too worried about that, and that's not a problem. I have a fear that we just won't take that one seriously enough going forward, and it's a massive, massive issue."

This comes as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study found that AI may impact roughly 60% of jobs in “advanced economies” as almost half of those jobs can be automated which could lead to less hiring as well as lower wages.

Earlier, Sam Altman had told CNBC in an interview that he's a "little bit scared" of ChatGPT as OpenAI's creation could "eliminate" many jobs.

"I think if I said I were not, you should either not trust me, or be very unhappy I'm in this job," he had then said.