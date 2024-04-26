OpenAI's Sam Altman to roll out 'amazing new model' GPT-5: What report claims

OpenAI, a tiny company in comparison to biggies like Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple had stolen a march on others when it rolled out its artificial intelligence-enabled ChatGPT chatbot. That it had a working relationship with tech giant Microsoft, did not detract from any of its massive achievements. Since then, everyone has been scrambling to jump on the AI bandwagon in an attempt to take the lead. Which means, what next for OpenAI to stay ahead of the pack? GPT-5 is the likely answer. When asked about GPT-5, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had revealed that the company will roll out "an amazing new model" this year.(AFP)

GPT-5 is likely to offer significantly more features to users than previous versions did. CEO Sam Altman has already indicated the company is working on it, but has not indicated any timeline that it may be following. Its capabilities, he revealed would be “significantly better” than anything that has come out from its labs so far. Till recently, social media speculations had it that the company would pick Altman’s birthday on April 22 to do the honours, but that has passed.

A superior model

Now, as to exactly what this enhanced performance and capabilities may consist of is unclear, but there is room to think ahead from what is available now, including with rivals. GPT-5, which has been undergoing training since late 2023 is likely to feature significantly more parameters or a stronger architecture, Tom’s Guide reported.

GPT-5 model is widely speculated to be multimodal and that may indicate it will not be limited to text-based inputs and will span images and more on the lines of what Google's Gemini models offer. It may well include voice, video functionalities too, and most importantly, Internet access by default, rather than limiting it to a previous date.

Notably, the new capabilities of GPT-5 may transform the chatbot into an “agent” or an assistant - a smart one. In effect, it would be able to actually do tasks autonomously for the user - perhaps, carry out real-world actions. For instance, order products from shops, book airline tickets or even take calls on users’ behalf.

Timeline

When is all this expected to happen? While ChatGPT is now expected to be rolled out in the summer, all these “agent” functionalities may not be there. There will be some, but most others will likely not be rolled out this year, Tom’s Guide reports.

When asked the question about the launch timeline on the Lix Fridman podcast, Sam Altman had said, “I don’t know. That’s the honest answer.” He followed that up with, “We will release an amazing new model this year.” So, at the moment, it is unclear what the launch will consist of - an upgrade to the current GPT model, or something bigger like a GPT-4.5 or even GPT-5 itself.

In summary, the buzz surrounding OpenAI's potential announcement suggests that GPT-5 could mark a significant advancement in AI capabilities, with improvements in multimodality, agent functionalities, and internet access. While specific details remain elusive, the trajectory indicates a shift towards more versatile and capable AI models, paving the way for enhanced interactions and applications across various domains.