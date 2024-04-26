Bank holiday on April 27: Will Banks be closed this Saturday

Bank holiday on April 27: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays. They are working on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. However, ATMs and internet banking services will be running throughout the two days. Bank holiday on April 27: Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturday’s along with all Sundays.

Bank holidays in April

Banks to close their yearly accounts, Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), Garia Puja, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day.

Banks closed in these cities on account of General Elections 2024 Phase 2:

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule for 2024, Banks will be closed in Bangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Jammu. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election are expected to be made public on June 4, 2024. The first phase of the election started on April 19. The next election cycles are set for June 1, 2024, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. The RBI will announce holidays in accordance with each state's and city's election day.

Second phase of general elections

It will cover 89 constituencies of 13 states and UTs:

Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura: Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura

West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat.

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Manipur: Outer Manipur

Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded , Parbhani

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.