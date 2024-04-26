 Bank holiday on April 27: Will Banks be closed this Saturday - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday on April 27: Will Banks be closed this Saturday

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Bank holiday on April 27: Saturday bank holiday: Note that banks work only on the first, third and fifth (incase) Saturdays.

Bank holiday on April 27: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays. They are working on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. However, ATMs and internet banking services will be running throughout the two days.

Bank holiday on April 27: Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturday’s along with all Sundays.
Bank holiday on April 27: Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturday’s along with all Sundays.

Bank holidays in April

Read more: Nawaz Modi-Singhania ousted from Raymond Group companies amid divorce dispute

Banks to close their yearly accounts, Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), Garia Puja, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Banks closed in these cities on account of General Elections 2024 Phase 2:

Read more: Blinkit now more valuable than Zomato's food delivery business: Goldman Sachs

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule for 2024, Banks will be closed in Bangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Jammu. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election are expected to be made public on June 4, 2024. The first phase of the election started on April 19. The next election cycles are set for June 1, 2024, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. The RBI will announce holidays in accordance with each state's and city's election day.

Second phase of general elections

Read more: Why is your WhatsApp app green now? Meta rolls out changes, one will simply awe you

It will cover 89 constituencies of 13 states and UTs:

Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura: Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura

West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat.

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Manipur: Outer Manipur

Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded , Parbhani

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bank holiday on April 27: Will Banks be closed this Saturday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On