Bank holiday on April 27: Will Banks be closed this Saturday
Bank holiday on April 27: Saturday bank holiday: Note that banks work only on the first, third and fifth (incase) Saturdays.
Bank holiday on April 27: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays. They are working on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. However, ATMs and internet banking services will be running throughout the two days.
Bank holidays in April
Read more: Nawaz Modi-Singhania ousted from Raymond Group companies amid divorce dispute
Banks to close their yearly accounts, Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), Garia Puja, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day.
Banks closed in these cities on account of General Elections 2024 Phase 2:
Read more: Blinkit now more valuable than Zomato's food delivery business: Goldman Sachs
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule for 2024, Banks will be closed in Bangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Jammu. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election are expected to be made public on June 4, 2024. The first phase of the election started on April 19. The next election cycles are set for June 1, 2024, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. The RBI will announce holidays in accordance with each state's and city's election day.
Second phase of general elections
Read more: Why is your WhatsApp app green now? Meta rolls out changes, one will simply awe you
It will cover 89 constituencies of 13 states and UTs:
Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
Tripura: Tripura East
Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura
West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat.
Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu
Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
Manipur: Outer Manipur
Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded , Parbhani
Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu
Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs