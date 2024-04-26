Why is your WhatsApp app green now? Meta rolls out changes, one will simply awe you

WhatsApp is in the news again. If it is not about privacy issues going on in courts in various countries including India, it is about owner Meta Platforms rolling out frequent changes. While these are mostly welcomed by users for their beneficial nature, some are considered frivolous as they do not add any value. The latest such WhatsApp feature that has grabbed every user’s attention is the new WhatsApp color. The app has been painted in a new green color, from the earlier blue, which many have found distasteful. If you have not received the change on your app, then know that it is just a matter of time as it is being rolled out in phases. Your turn will come. While some have reacted strongly to the WhatsApp green color, others have been much more diplomatic and circumspect about it. For instance, @kasihirisleona took to X to post, “um excuse me why is WhatsApp green” WhatsApp app has turned green and not many are happy. However, there is one change that most users will welcome.(REUTERS)

Others have been more direct like Ben White who posted this, “WhatsApp gone green. Don’t like change.”

As far as the color change goes, WhatsApp is looking beyond simple aesthetics and wants to be perceived as actively working to stay fresh and relevant in the minds of users.

Notably, both iOS and Android users will notice the changes although the latter, which already was green, will see a change in the shade.

According to Meta Platforms, it is looking to bring a "modern, new experience”.

For Android, there will be another subtle change - the dark mode will become even darker while the light mode will see greater space added to make for a better reading experience.

While the first noticeable change is definitely the new green color, there are others too. These are intended to “make it more accessible and easier to use.”

WhatsApp users will also notice that the buttons and some icons on iOS have undergone a makeover and that there is more space between them to provide better access.

While these changes, especially the green color, were eye-ball grabbing, there is one other change that is massive and some people will be awed by it. WhatsApp has actually changed the way users will access various features. Most importantly, the tabs that were earlier found at the top of the app, have been shifted right next to where your fingers are. In effect, you will be able to access them in a jiffy without having to change the way you hold the phone - something that many users found discomfiting earlier.

And one last thing - you will also see the WhatsApp logo in your Chats tab.