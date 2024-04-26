Tech Mahindra share price jumps 10% after Q4 results: Should you buy?

Tech Mahindra share price: Shares of Tech Mahindra hit 10 per cent upper limit at ₹1,309.30 today (April 26). This comes after the company's CEO and MD Mohit Joshi detailed a three-year roadmap to turn around the company and said that the plan aims to improve revenue growth than peer average and optimising margin improvement by FY27. Tech Mahindra share price: Tech Mahindra logo is seen on its office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

In this month, Tech Mahindra shares have gained over 7 per cent so far.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Tech Mahindra Q4 results

The company released its financial results for Q4 FY24 and the full fiscal year FY24 on Thursday. In Q4 FY24, Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit fell nearly 41% to ₹661 crore. The company's revenue declined by 6.2% year-on-year to ₹12,871 crore while for the full FY24, the consolidated net profit saw a sharp decline of 51.2% year-on-year to ₹2,358 crore.