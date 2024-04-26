 Tech Mahindra share price jumps 10% after Q4 results: Should you buy? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tech Mahindra share price jumps 10% after Q4 results: Should you buy?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 11:58 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price: This comes after the company's CEO and MD Mohit Joshi detailed a three-year roadmap to turn around the company.

Tech Mahindra share price: Shares of Tech Mahindra hit 10 per cent upper limit at 1,309.30 today (April 26). This comes after the company's CEO and MD Mohit Joshi detailed a three-year roadmap to turn around the company and said that the plan aims to improve revenue growth than peer average and optimising margin improvement by FY27.

Tech Mahindra share price: Tech Mahindra logo is seen on its office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
Tech Mahindra share price: Tech Mahindra logo is seen on its office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

In this month, Tech Mahindra shares have gained over 7 per cent so far.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Nawaz Modi-Singhania ousted from Raymond Group companies amid divorce dispute

Tech Mahindra Q4 results

The company released its financial results for Q4 FY24 and the full fiscal year FY24 on Thursday. In Q4 FY24, Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit fell nearly 41% to 661 crore. The company's revenue declined by 6.2% year-on-year to 12,871 crore while for the full FY24, the consolidated net profit saw a sharp decline of 51.2% year-on-year to 2,358 crore.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Tech Mahindra share price jumps 10% after Q4 results: Should you buy?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On