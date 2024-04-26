Looking for IT jobs? Good news! Here are key reasons why you may be hired

IT jobs in India are some of the most sought after for the pay, perks, but most of all the chance to be a part of innovative and exciting new trends in the tech sector. And the hiring trends news for the segment looks to be on the positive side. After a fiscal marked by minimal entry-level recruitment, India's IT sector anticipates a resurgence in fresher hiring for FY25. The reasons behind the expected surge? With increasing deal volumes and reduced attrition, tech companies are looking at fresher recruitment as a strategic cost-saving measure. Industry experts predict a significant uptick in campus hiring, emphasizing the importance of investing in and training fresh talent for future capacity and innovation. If you are looking for IT jobs, know the key reasons behind the expected surge in fresher hiring. ((AP: FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))

Notably, this is the expected hiring trend that is rising from a very disappointing previous fiscal. During the last fiscal IT sector as a whole showed a 70,000 net addition at the entry-level, reports The Hindu BusinessLine. What is expected? From this low base, there may well be a 100 per cent y-o-y growth, staffing firm Xpheno revealed.

And notably, as well as a surprise of sorts, this positive hiring trend for freshers is expected despite IT sector companies reporting a muted growth in the previous quarter. For instance, TCS, while announcing its Q4 results recently indicated that FY24 hiring trend for freshers at the company will be on the same trajectory as in previous years - the target was 40,000. Wipro, while presenting its Q4 results indicated it will go in for fresher hiring, but did not give a specific number.

Notably, Xpheno notes that for IT companies it may become untenable not to go in for hiring freshers as it may well have “long-term cost implications” to build future capacity.

Also, most importantly, freshers are generally eyed for the big benefits they bring - cost-cutting and operational efficiency. To that, Aditya Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services, adds another one as per the BusinessLine report, “Fresher hiring will also make good for the lateral exits happening.”