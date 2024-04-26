 Nawaz Modi accuses Gautam Singhania: Uses Raymond as ‘his personal fiefdom', 'Bhindi bazaar' tactics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nawaz Modi accuses Gautam Singhania: Uses Raymond as ‘his personal fiefdom', 'Bhindi bazaar' tactics

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Nawaz Modi said, “They are (using) invalid grounds for my removal. Has the major shareholder promotor lost his confidence in me for doing my job?"

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz Modi claimed that there is an ongoing bid to remove her from the company's board months after divorce settlement talks between the couple collapsed.

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi is seen, (Instagram/ Gautam Singhania)
Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi is seen, (Instagram/ Gautam Singhania)

Read more: Nawaz Modi-Singhania ousted from Raymond Group companies amid divorce dispute

In an interview with India Today TV, Nawaz Modi said, “They are (using) invalid grounds for my removal. Has the major shareholder promotor lost his confidence in me for doing my job, doing my duty? He (Gautam Singhania) has lost his confidence in me because I am calling him out. I am going to be detailing these points.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She added, “This is his way of operating. Even all the AGMs are always held in Ratnagiri, so people or shareholders are not able to get there. These are his 'Bhindi bazaar' tactics, as even his father calls it, of strong-arming people in a bid to get them out.”

Read more: Blinkit now more valuable than Zomato's food delivery business: Goldman Sachs

On her divorce settlement, Nawaz Modi told the outlet, “It is $1.4 billion on paper. My father-in-law, Dr Vijaypat Singhania, says I should be getting 50% of his wealth while Gautam (Singhania) should keep the other 50%. But I want 25% each for my daughter Niharika and Nysa.”

Reflecting on her estrangement with Gautam Singhania, she said it all started when she began to call out his 'misdeeds' and 'mismanagement' in running the company.

"He uses the company as his personal fiefdom. In fact, our personal problems arose just because I was already aware of too many of his misdeeds by then, and I was calling them out," she claimed.

Read more: Why Jeff Bezos holds 'messy meetings' at Amazon: 'I believe in mind wandering'

She also alleged that Gautam Singhania assaulted her and one of her minor daughters on his birthday last year.

"The incident happened after I started calling him out for his misdeeds. I started calling him out in August 2023 and the incident happened in September on his birthday," she said, adding, “He slapped, kicked, punched our minor daughter and me for several minutes non-stop. I filed a police complaint. Subsequently, I was hospitalised for several days and came out with a broken back. I went straight to the police for a further statement.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Nawaz Modi accuses Gautam Singhania: Uses Raymond as ‘his personal fiefdom', 'Bhindi bazaar' tactics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On