OpenAI's Sam Altman lists top communication skills that you need to learn

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared his wisdom recently on platform X stating that it’s very important to be a concise communicator in order to succeed in life. It is a skill that one can learn in life by practicing it with a friend. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, speaks during a conference. (AFP)

Sam Altman recently wrote on X, "Learning how to say something in 30 seconds that takes most people 5 minutes is a big unlock.”

"If you struggle with this, consider asking a friend who is good at it to listen to you say something and then rephrase it back to you as concisely as they can a few dozen times," he said.

Good communication skills are essential for success in almost any field. They help you convey your ideas clearly, collaborate effectively with others, and build strong relationships. Whether it's through speaking, writing, listening, or presenting, being able to communicate effectively can significantly impact your professional growth and personal interactions.

Especially in a corporate setup, the power of words and strong articulation can make or break things for an entrepreneur or an employee. It is a skill that corporate leaders need to have a thriving business.

According to a former OpenAI employee - Today, not only is it important to be able to express yourself properly to become better at your job or build relationships, but it is also essential so that your job is not replaced by an AI tool. Hence, it also will ensure job security and will not let you be replaced.

"Focusing on the skills necessary to effectively communicate with humans will future proof you for a world with AGI," he said.