 How much India’s largest IT services firm TCS paid its CEO K Krithivasan in FY24 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How much India’s largest IT services firm TCS paid its CEO K Krithivasan in FY24

ByMallika Soni
May 09, 2024 01:27 PM IST

K Krithivasan took charge of India’s largest information technology services firm on June 1, 2023.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and managing director K Krithivasan took home a salary of 25.4 crore n financial year 2023-24 (FY24). K Krithivasan took charge of India’s largest information technology services firm on June 1, 2023. As per TCS's FY24 annual report, his remuneration includes compensation for the full year, with his service as the company’s global head for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) from April 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023 and CEO and managing director from June 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. 

K Krithivasan salary: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan during a press conference in Mumbai.(PTI)
K Krithivasan salary: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan during a press conference in Mumbai.(PTI)

Read more: Air India Express crisis: 'Sick' crew members laid off, flight disruptions continue | Top developments

TCS' former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan received a remuneration of 29.16 crore for FY23 while the company's chief operating officer and executive director N Ganapathy Subramaniam received a remuneration of 26.18 crore in FY24.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Is there a hike in salaries of TCS employees? What company said 

Read more: Bryan Johnson on reversing age: ‘Was consuming a sad American diet, then…'

TCS' annual report showed that the percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in FY24 is 10.8 per cent. Average annual salary increase for TCS employees in India ranged from 5.5 per cent to 8 per cent. TCS has 601,546 permanent employees. The annual report also noted that top performers of the company received a double-digit increment.

Read more: OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI could take your jobs: 'I'm most worried about…'

“The increase in remuneration is in line with market trends in the respective countries. In order to ensure that remuneration reflects the company's performance, the performance pay is also linked to organisation performance, individual utilisation, and individual performance,” the annual report noted. 

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / How much India’s largest IT services firm TCS paid its CEO K Krithivasan in FY24

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On