 Air India Express crisis: 'Sick' crew members laid off, flight disruptions continue | Top developments - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Air India Express crisis: 'Sick' crew members laid off, flight disruptions continue | Top developments

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 09, 2024 11:23 AM IST

The mass leaves undertaken by senior Air India Express crew members have forced the airline to curtail its operations until May 13.

Air India Express has started laying off cabin crew members for Wednesday's “sick leaves” which forced the airline to cancel at least 86 flights on the day, and curtail its operations until May 13.

FILE PHOTO: An Air India Express aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 18, 2024. (REUTERS/Almaas Masood/)
FILE PHOTO: An Air India Express aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 18, 2024. (REUTERS/Almaas Masood/)

Also Read | Submit report on flight cancellations: Aviation ministry to Air India Express

The employees protest is against Tata Group management – the business conglomerate owns Air India of which Air India Express is a fully-owned subsidiary – for merging AI Express with AIX Connect (previously AirAsia India).

Here are the latest developments:

(1.) The termination letter was sent last night to at least 25 employees who participated in the mass leaves. As many as 327 senior crew members had reported being “sick” a few hours before their flights and switched off their phones.

(2.) The letter said that the “overwhelming” number of participating crew members, “clearly points to a pre-meditated and concerted abstention from work without any justifiable reason.” Not being available for work is a violation of the employee contract, it stated.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad stuck amid Air India Express flight cancellations: 'Should be shut'

(3.) The layoffs are effective immediately and from the date of the letter, the communication noted.

(4.) The flight cancellations continue on Thursday as well, with more than 70 services affected. On Wednesday, Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express, remarked that the strike was not representative of the “2,000-odd cabin crew colleagues who continue to respond to the call of duty.”

Also Read | Air India Express disruptions: What to do if your flight has been cancelled?

(5.) Air India Express, a low-cost carrier, is the second Tata Group airline to have seen employee protest in recent months. Last month, Vistara, its joint venture with Singapore Airlines too cancelled flights due to crew unavailability. Vistara was later forced to scale down operations after pilots called in sick en masse.

 

Get Current Updates on India News
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Air India Express crisis: 'Sick' crew members laid off, flight disruptions continue | Top developments

IPL 2024 Coverage

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
