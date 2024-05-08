 Air India Express cancels several flights after cabin crew call in sick en masse | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India Express cancels several flights after cabin crew call in sick en masse

ByNeha LM Tripathi
May 08, 2024 10:22 AM IST

This is the second time in about a month that a Tata Group owned airline is facing flight disruptions after Vistara

Air India Express was forced to cancel flights on Wednesday after several crew members of the airline went on mass ‘sick leaves’, two officials aware of the matter confirmed.

An Air India Express aircraft on the runway. (PTI File Photo)
An Air India Express aircraft on the runway. (PTI File Photo)

They said that the crew reported sick in protest against the Tata management over the merger of AIX Connect (AirAsia India with Air India Express).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“A section of our cabin crew reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience to our guests,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Offering refunds for the affected flights, the spokesperson said, “...Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport.”

“Tensions were brimming for a week now and the situation worsened last night. The cabin crew are protesting the alleged mismanagement of the airline during the merger process which is feared to cost jobs of a significant number of staff,” one of the officials said.

This is the second time in about a month that a Tata Group owned airline is facing flight disruptions (Vistara too had to cancel flights due to crew unavailability in the first week of April).

“This has happened because of the massive mistreatment of employees of Air India Express by the merged entity. All the positions have gone to the AirAsia India people and the HR is controlled by the former HR of AirAsia. Air India Express staff have been overlooked in all kinds of internal jobs, promotions, etc. There is a huge dissatisfaction and discrimination here and they feel it badly. They have written to everyone, including the HR, CEO, COO, chairman of Tata and to the aviation minister,” an airline official said.

As per the aircraft tracking website Planespotters, Air India Express has a fleet of 48 aircraft in service – 44 Boeing 737s and four Airbus A320s. As per the summer schedule announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline in March said that Air India Express will offer over 360 daily departures during the summer schedule. It connects various places, including Delhi, Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram.

“There are major cancellations at all airports in southern India,” a second official said.

Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), a registered body that consists of senior cabin crew members, alleged that mismanagement by the airline owner has affected the morale of the employees.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

News / India News / Air India Express cancels several flights after cabin crew call in sick en masse

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On