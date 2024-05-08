Air India Express disruptions: What to do if your flight has been cancelled?

Air India Express cancelled over 70 flights while delaying many others as several cabin crew members reported sick. The spokesperson for the Tata Group-owned airline said, “A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result.” Air India Express disruptions: Passengers will get full refund as well as complimentary rescheduling, the airline said. (ANI)

What to do if your flight has been cancelled?

Passengers will get full refund as well as complimentary rescheduling, the airline said. Customers have also been advised to check if their flight is affected before heading to the airport.

What Air India Express has said on flight disruptions?

Air India Express said, “We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport."