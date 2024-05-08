 Air India Express disruptions: What to do if your flight has been cancelled? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India Express disruptions: What to do if your flight has been cancelled?

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 12:38 PM IST

Air India Express disruptions: Customers have also been advised to check if their flight is affected before heading to the airport.

Air India Express cancelled over 70 flights while delaying many others as several cabin crew members reported sick. The spokesperson for the Tata Group-owned airline said, “A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result.”

Air India Express disruptions: Passengers will get full refund as well as complimentary rescheduling, the airline said. (ANI)
Air India Express disruptions: Passengers will get full refund as well as complimentary rescheduling, the airline said. (ANI)

Read more: Air India Express crisis: 70 flights cancelled, crew members take mass sick leaves

What to do if your flight has been cancelled?

Passengers will get full refund as well as complimentary rescheduling, the airline said. Customers have also been advised to check if their flight is affected before heading to the airport.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What Air India Express has said on flight disruptions?

Air India Express said, “We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport."

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On