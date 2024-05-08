 Submit report on flight cancellations: Aviation ministry to Air India Express | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Submit report on flight cancellations: Aviation ministry to Air India Express

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 08, 2024 02:35 PM IST

The ministry also asked the airline to resolve all issues “promptly” and ensure facilities for passengers as per the norms laid down by the DGCA.

Stepping in after cancellation of multiple Air India Express flights led to chaos at airports across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday directed the airline to submit a report on the cancellations, and to ensure facilities for passengers as per the norms laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

An Air India Express aircraft on the runway. (PTI File Photo)
An Air India Express aircraft on the runway. (PTI File Photo)

Additionally, the ministry asked the carrier, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, to resolve the issue “promptly.”

At least 86 Air India Express flights have been cancelled since Tuesday night, after several cabin crews went on “mass sick leaves.” According to officials aware of the matter, the “sick leaves” are in protest against the management of Air India owners Tata, over the merger of AIX Connect (AirAsia India with Air India Express).

One of the officials said that tensions had been “brimming over for a week.”

“The situation, however, worsened last night. The cabin crew are protesting the alleged mismanagement of the airline during the merger process which is feared to cost jobs of a significant number of staff,” the official told Hindustan Times.

An Air India Express spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the airline was “engaging” with the protesting crew members, and passengers can seek refunds for the affected flights.

“Our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience to our guests,” the spokesperson noted.

As per Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), a registered body that consists of senior cabin crew members, the “mismanagement” by the Tatas has affected the morale of the employees.

The carrier operates more than 2500 flights weekly across 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of over 70 aircraft comprising Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s.

 

 

 

News / India News / Submit report on flight cancellations: Aviation ministry to Air India Express

