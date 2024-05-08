Submit report on flight cancellations: Aviation ministry to Air India Express

Stepping in after cancellation of multiple Air India Express flights led to chaos at airports across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday directed the airline to submit a report on the cancellations, and to ensure facilities for passengers as per the norms laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). An Air India Express aircraft on the runway. (PTI File Photo)

Additionally, the ministry asked the carrier, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, to resolve the issue “promptly.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

At least 86 Air India Express flights have been cancelled since Tuesday night, after several cabin crews went on “mass sick leaves.” According to officials aware of the matter, the “sick leaves” are in protest against the management of Air India owners Tata, over the merger of AIX Connect (AirAsia India with Air India Express).

One of the officials said that tensions had been “brimming over for a week.”

Also Read | Air India Express cancellations: Monopoly routes will be hit the most

“The situation, however, worsened last night. The cabin crew are protesting the alleged mismanagement of the airline during the merger process which is feared to cost jobs of a significant number of staff,” the official told Hindustan Times.

An Air India Express spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the airline was “engaging” with the protesting crew members, and passengers can seek refunds for the affected flights.

“Our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience to our guests,” the spokesperson noted.

Also Read | Chaos at airports as passengers protest after Air India Express cancels over 80 flights. Videos

As per Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), a registered body that consists of senior cabin crew members, the “mismanagement” by the Tatas has affected the morale of the employees.

The carrier operates more than 2500 flights weekly across 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of over 70 aircraft comprising Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s.