Prince Harry ‘turned down’ King Charles meeting after rejecting royal offer just because….

Prince Harry was in London for the Invictus Games' 10-year celebration, hoping to meet his ailing father, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer. However, the Duke's brief visit to his hometown ended without a reunion, despite being just 2 kilometers away from his family, who were hosting a tea garden party at Buckingham Palace. Spokespersons from both sides offered contrasting opinions: some said that King Charles and William were deliberately resisting Harry, while others mentioned that Harry declined to meet his father after being offered to stay at the Royal Palace, opting for a hotel instead. It is now claimed that the real reason behind the missed meetup was due to security concerns. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

Harry ‘turned down’ meeting with King because of security concerns

Harry lost a big legal battle in the UK court, where he was attempting to overturn the decision to downgrade his security status after he was stripped off his position as a working royal. He lost that legal claim in the High Court in February, and report of his followup bid to appeal been rejected surfaced. Since then, both Harry and Meghan have reportedly been extremely hesitant about visiting the UK, especially with their children. The Duke reportedly felt the security offered wasn't good enough, so he passed on the initial offer. Instead, he chose a hotel room, which also gave him the privacy he desired as per Telegraph.

Why Harry chose hotel stay instead of palace in UK?

A source told Telegraph that the only reason why Harry declined the offer to stay in the palace arranged by his father in an effort to meet him privately was because of his security concerns. The palace he was offered was speculated to be likely St James' Palace in London. The palace is located just yards away from Clarence House, which is known to be King Charles’ residence when he is in London. This implies that a meeting was already on the mind of the King.

King Charles ends 200 year old tradition

In other news, King Charles has reportedly left his neighbors fuming with his abrupt decision to end a 200-year-old tradition. The British monarch implemented this significant change at Windsor Castle. The long-standing tradition of offering free admission to the royal palace for local residents, a practice that began in 1825 and continued for nearly two centuries, has now been scrapped.

Windsor Castle free admission scrapped

For many years, there has been a special offer available to residents of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. They could visit over 200 attractions for free, including the magnificent State Apartments with their royal treasures, simply by showing their Advantage Card (which offers discounts at many places). However, starting from June 1, 2024, the free admission scheme will no longer be effective. The tradition is now replaced by a a discounted fee of £16.