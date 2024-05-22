‘Diddy Do It?’: Netflix wins 50 Cent's docuseries on Sean Combs in million-dollar bidding war

Is the fuss about Diddy's docuseries true? It appears so. 50 Cent's project, which aims to spotlight the music mogul's sexual assault allegations, has reportedly secured a spot on an OTT platform. This development comes on the same day the rapper faced his sixth sexual assault charge from a former model who accused him of drugging and forcing her back in 2003. Securing an OTT platform was not easy, as many streaming giants competed for the digital rights to the multi-part docuseries about Diddy's various scandals, but Netflix ultimately won. 50 Cent's docuseries on Diddy's life and career secured by Netflix after bidding war. Project aims to shed light on sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

50 Cent's docuseries on Diddy takes Netflix route

On May 21, TMZ reported that the digital rights to 50 Cent's multi-part docuseries, which he has been promoting for months, were not just rumours or a jab aimed at the Bad Boy record producer. It's an actual project, and the streaming rights have been purchased by Netflix after a massive bidding war broke out between leading streamers.

Diddy Do It trends on X

As soon as the Netflix deets surfaced online, Twitter now X erupted with comments, trending the literal title Diddy Do It on the top. “Diddy Do It sounds really ridiculous.” Another one wrote, “Totally thought he was just joking but nope he really the man you don’t wanna beef with.” “I'm not sure what puff did to 50 cent. But his retaliation is on elite. Lol.” Chimed one more.

TMZ was informed that the docuseries is apparently being produced by 50's G-Unit Film and Television Studios. Although the official release date remains under wrap, the source mentioned that it will be sooner rather than later. The docuseries potentially aims to take an unfiltered approach to Diddy's life and career, likely featuring exclusive interviews, candid moments, and perhaps even some friendly jabs from 50 Cent himself.

Diddy hits with sixth sexual assault charges

On May 21, former model Crystal McKinney sued the American rapper for sexual assault allegedly occurring back in 2003. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the incident took place when the model was invited to Diddy’s NYC studio, where he and his colleagues were drinking and smoking joints. The model, who took a puff from the joint, described it as laced with a narcotic or drug. She went on to accuse Combs of plying her with alcohol, after which he allegedly took her to the bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex on him despite her resistance. The model detailed the detrimental impact the incident left on her mentally, including attempted suicide.