 Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gets married in intimate ceremony attended by rapper dad, 50 Cent, Dr Dre
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gets married in intimate ceremony attended by rapper dad, 50 Cent, Dr Dre

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 21, 2024 07:46 PM IST

Hailie Jade first met her now-husband Evan McClintock while studying together at the Michigan State University in 2016

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade married her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. The intimate ceremony was attended by the Rap God hitmaker and his fellow rappers, 50 Cent and Dr Dre. The 28-year-old podcaster confirmed her marriage on social media Monday, along with dreamy photos from her “beautiful” ceremony.

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is married to her long-term partner Evan McClintock (Hailie Jade/ Instagram)
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is married to her long-term partner Evan McClintock (Hailie Jade/ Instagram)

Hailie Jade marries Evan McClintock

They first met at Michigan State University, where Jade studied psychology and McClintock economics. The Just a Little Shady Podcast host shared a heartwarming Instagram post with a carousel of wedding photos and the caption, “Waking up a wife this week.” The now-married couple, who had been in a relationship since 2016, got engaged last February.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt,” she continued, adding, “Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Eminem, 50 Cent and Jimmy Iovine in attendance

Eminem was in attendance at Jade and McClintock's wedding, along with his fellow rappers and longtime friends, Dr Dre and 50 Cent; and former Beats Electronics CEO Jimmy Iovine, according to TMZ. The outlet added that the Real Slim Shady crooner did his fatherly duties as he walked his daughter down the aisle and shared a dance with her.

Ahead of their engagement, McClintock previously revealed how he got the Not Afraid rapper's blessing during the Christmas Holidays on his fiancee's podcast. “I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time’,” he said, adding, “So I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen.”

