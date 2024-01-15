Eminem attends Rams vs. Lions game alongside Big Sean after asking Matthew Stafford for a huge favour

Ahead of the Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, hip-hop veteran Eminem asked Matthew Stafford for a huge favour. The Rap God hitmaker and Stafford go way back, as Eminem rooted for him for 12 seasons before his exit from the Lions. The 51-year-old rapper, who has been a Lions fan for decades, asked the Rams quarterback, “Can you just let us have this one?” Eminem and Big Sean posed for pictures during the Rams vs. Lions game on Sunday

Eminem pleads with ex-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford

The Mockingbird rapper pleaded with Stafford in a video on X, formerly Twitter. “Stafford, what’d I say? You owe me this favour, bro,” Eminem said. “I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you. I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you!” he added before finally requesting the ex-Lions quarterback to let Detroit win.

Eminem, Big Sean and more celebs show up for Rams vs. Lions game

Following his request to Stafford, Eminem attended the first home playoff game for the Detroit Lions in more than three decades at Ford Field Stadium in Michigan. He was spotted alongside fellow rapper Big Sean, taking pictures with Lions' Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

The Not Afraid hitmaker attended the game with his daughter Hailie, manager Paul Rosenberg, and D12 bandmates Bizarre and Mr. Porter. Eminem was all smiles as he posed for pictures with fans following the Lions' win over the Rams with a score of 24-23. This marks the first time in 32 years that the Detroit Lions won a playoff game. Their last victory dates back to 1992 in January with a win over Dallas.

Fans react to Eminem hyping the crowd amid Lions' win

After videos of Eminem hyping the crowd during the Lions vs. Rams game went viral on social media, fans rushed to the internet to share their reactions. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Eminem having the time of his life at the lions vs rams game.” Another said, “We love to see it.” One more fan wrote, “Bro is barely ever seen in the public anymore, but he will ALWAYS show up to the city he gained their respect from and he never let that loyalty to die.”