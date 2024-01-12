close_game
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Captain Miller Twitter reviews praise Tamil action film: 'This will be biggest movie of Dhanush's career'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 12, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Captain Miller Twitter reviews are in and mostly praise Dhanush's rugged avatar. The action in the film is being termed ‘on par with Hollywood’.

Dhanush's Captain Miller was released on Friday ahead of Pongal 2024. The action film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran. Set in British India, the film features Dhanush as Captain Miller, an outlaw who engages in bloody heists. Despite other Tamil and Telugu releases on Friday, many have watched the film on its opening day and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their Captain Miller reviews. Also read: Captain Miller review: Dhanush, Arun Matheshwaran bring a well-crafted revolutionary tale

Dhanush's Captain Miller is set in the pre-Independence era.
Dhanush's Captain Miller is set in the pre-Independence era.

Twitter reviews Captain Miller

An X user wrote, "Just Watched Captain Miller... wow what a movie. Bunked my classes for the movie..." Another said, "Captain Miller entry, BGM, grandier visuals and as usual super performer Dhanush. Slowly setting the pace in second half. If the streak continues – blockbuster on the cards."

An X user also tweeted, “Easily the best of Dhanush. Amazing direction by Arun Matheswaran; scintillating music and pre-Independence sets were top notch and technically well-made.”

‘Interval chase sequence was too good’

A tweet also read, "Captain Miller is a really good movie. Must watch. Another gem from Tamil cinema. A very good story, screenplay, action packed movie of Dhanush. This will be Dhanush's biggest movie of his career." Sharing a glimpse of the film playing on the big screen, a person tweeted, "Solid story and conflicts; characters are well established; good dialogues and great visuals. Interval chase sequence was too good, on par with Hollywood standards, ends with a little twist. So far so good!"

However, one X user had this to say about Captain Miller, “2024 started with the worst US premiere experience for Captain MilIer. Poor storytelling – no impact, miserably failed. Nothing interesting. Most hyped and overrated director of Kollywood. Dhanush – never ever compare this guy with Vetrimaaran (Tamil film director).”

More about Captain Miller

Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller features Dhanush and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles. Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken also play pivotal roles in the film. Veteran Kannada actor Shivarajkumar plays Dhanush’s elder brother in Captain Miller. GV Prakash has scored the film's music.

When asked about the idea behind Captain Miller, filmmaker Arun Matheswaran told The Hindu in a recent interview, "This is a story about the oppressed fighting for freedom. My uncle was in the Army and the idea originated from everything he told me when I was a child. I have also taken some inspiration from the events that happened in the 1980s during the Sri Lankan Civil War. I worked out a story based on all of that, but materialising that script in that original form wasn’t possible; many producers were apprehensive because it was based on the Sri Lankan War. I had to let that story rest for over two years, and then I thought of basing it on the British Army to make it more acceptable."

