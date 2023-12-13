270 Detroit bound Delta flight passengers forced to spend a night in military barracks in Canada

270 passengers of a Detroit bound Delta Air Lines were forced to spend a night in military barracks in eastern Canada after their aircraft made an emergency landing because of mechanical issues. This image provided by Delta flight passenger shows the buses used to transport passengers to military barracks in Goose Bay, Canada, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 (AP)

The incident took place on a flight from Amsterdam to Detroit after it was diverted on Sunday afternoon to Newfoundland and Labrador. During a 24-hour ordeal passengers were reportedly lodged in barracks in remote Canada.

“It was sort of surreal,” a passenger stated. “It clouded our entire visit.”

Reportedly, Delta worked with officials in Goose Bay to arrange for food and accommodations for 270 passengers. The airline has reassured passengers that they will be compensated for the inconvenience.

According to The Associated Press, Delta Flight 135 was rerouted to Goose Bay Airport over “out of an abundance of caution.” Weather and runway issues at Goose Bay disrupted crew schedules and led to a temporary halt in flight operations. Delta then sent an extra aircraft on Monday to transport passengers to their final destinations.

After a wait for 5 hours at the tarmac a new plane arrived to arrive to take them to Detroit. But only after boarding the second plane passengers were told that the crew had timed out Sunday and they had to deplane again. The passengers were eventually taken to the military barracks on school buses around 6 a.m. Monday.

Without basic necessities and even winter wear passengers were forced to sleep in the clothes they had been wearing since leaving Munich, Germany, hours before.

“We were shuttled back to the rooms with no understanding of what our next time was going to be as far as when we should wake up or when we should be ready,” a passenger stated. “There was no communication.”

Johnson said he looked out the window and saw buses moving at 11 a.m. Monday. So he and his wife rushed to get on the buses back to the airport, where they had to go through security again with a skeleton staff unprepared to assist all the plane passengers. Their next flight did not depart until 5 p.m., with snow falling outside.

Johnson’s wife had been receiving medical treatment in Germany, so the two were exhausted and eager to get back to their home in Lansing, Michigan.

(With AP inputs)