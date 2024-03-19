 Dr. Dre reveals he suffered 3 strokes in 2 weeks during brain aneurysm treatment: ‘Worst pain I ever felt’ - Hindustan Times
Dr. Dre reveals he suffered 3 strokes in 2 weeks during brain aneurysm treatment: ‘Worst pain I ever felt’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 19, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Dr. Dre has spoken out about his health struggles years after he was treated for a brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre has spoken out about his health struggles years after he was treated for a brain aneurysm. In 2021, he was confined to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for two weeks. The music mogul has now revealed that he suffered three strokes during the time.

Dr. Dre has revealed that he suffered 3 strokes in 2 weeks during his brain aneurysm treatment (drdre/Instagram)
Dr. Dre has revealed that he suffered 3 strokes in 2 weeks during his brain aneurysm treatment (drdre/Instagram)

Dre recalled his struggles during an appearance on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden. "I just woke up and I felt something right behind my right ear," he recalled.

"Worst pain I ever felt. And I got up and I went on about my day and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there. [She was] like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ So they took me to urgent care. And I got to urgent care and they're like, ‘No this is serious’,” he added.

‘I end up in the ICU’

"Next thing you know I'm blacking out. I'm in and out of consciousness and I end up in the ICU," he said, adding that during his two-week stay, he heard doctors coming in and saying, “You don’t know how lucky you are.”

During a span of just two weeks, Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, suffered as many as three strokes. At the time, he asked his doctors what he could have done to prevent this. "I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that," he said.

Dre added that he would routinely lift weights and run to ensure he stayed in shape before the medical emergency. "I said, ‘Would that have prevented it, if I had worked out a little bit harder or ate different or something like that?’” Dre said.

Doctors told him that high blood pressure was hereditary. "They call it the silent killer," Dre said.

"It definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that's for sure, when you go through that situation," he said of his struggle. "It's crazy. Especially when I was on my way home from the hospital because, possibly, that couldn't have happened."

"Now knowing I had no control over that, it's just something that could happen out of the blue. You wake up and go, ‘S---. OK, I’m here.'… Isn't that the weirdest thing?" he admitted. "It's just something you can't control."

