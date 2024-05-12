How much does Orry earn by making appearances? He reveals on Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, went crazy viral after he said that he is a "liver". But have you ever wondered how much he earns by being a "liver"? Recently, Orry appeared on Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and spoke about a number of things. During the candid talk, he also revealed how much he earns by making appearances. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry opened up about how he earns money.

Limbachiyaa asked Orry if he charges money for making appearances. To this, the Internet sensation replied by saying, "Yes, do I look cheap? I charge ₹25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don't charge for it. If someone formally asks for my touch, I take ₹20 lakh." (Also Read: 'Babe, I do not know you': Orry threatens to sue influencer over 'defamatory' video)

He further added that he has several managers who help him manage his life. He is also managed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which gets work for him.

Further talking about him working in films or TV, Orry commented, "I don't want to be in TV or films. I don't like working. When it comes to TV and films, it is a lot of work, and I don't want that. I think it is a lot of pressure, and I don't want to take that on me."

