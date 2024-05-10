 Orry rates Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk by Pakistani students | Trending - Hindustan Times
Orry rates Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk by Pakistani students

ByArfa Javaid
May 10, 2024 04:30 PM IST

After rating the viral theme walk by Pakistani college students, Orry urged people to “stop sending” him the “viral video again and again”.

A video of Pakistani college students participating in a theme walk inspired by the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has gone viral on social media with millions of views. The video shows people coming one after another and mimicking a few personalities who attended the Jamnagar gala, including Orry. They even recreated the viral earring video where Orry gives his earring to Rihanna, and both pose for a selfie. Orry has now reacted to the video and rated it.

College student imitating Orry at Jamnagar gala. (Instagram/@noorifications)
College student imitating Orry at Jamnagar gala. (Instagram/@noorifications)

Read| Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk by Pakistani college students is viral: ‘Budget 1,000’

But before we share how Orry has rated the theme walk, watch the viral video here:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After watching the video, Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, wrote, “Sorry, but only the Orry here has served.”

He added, “The walk 10/10, the hair 10/10, Earrings 10/10, mosquito 10/10, selfie angle 10/10, hijacking Rihanna for photo 10/10, gifting the earring 10/10, touching her chest 10/10, attention to detail 100/10.”

“Orry doppelgänger has eaten and left no crumbs, the rest of the characters here are just third-rate imposters. I rest my case,” he continued.

Orry also urged people to “stop sending” him the “viral video again and again”.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding celebration took place in Jamnagar in March after getting engaged at Antilla in Mumbai.

In December 2022, the couple had a ‘roka’ ceremony, the official announcement of the relationship to the world, at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This marked the beginning of their formal journey towards marriage after they had known each other for several years.

According to several media reports, Anant and Radhika have known each other since childhood, but it was only in 2018 that their bond became the talk of the town after a picture of the duo dressed in matching outfits went viral on social media. Since then, Radhika has been constantly spotted at the gatherings associated with the Ambani family.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

