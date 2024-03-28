'Babe, I do not know you': Orry threatens to sue influencer over 'defamatory' video

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has threatened legal action against content creator Ruchika Lohiya over an Instagram video. Lohiya, in a viral video, claimed that Orry refused to shake her hand at an event and instead offered her a fist bump. After the video went viral, Orry reacted to it and expressed his thoughts in the comments section. Orry has threatened to sue Ruchika Lohiya.

In the video, Lohiya says that while attending an event, she met Orry and expressed her admiration for him. She revealed that, while Orry acknowledged her kind words, his manager asked her not to take any images. She also said that while she respected his wishes, she extended her hand to give Orry a handshake, however, as per Lohiya, the influencer declined it and gave her a fist bump instead. (Also Read: Orry reveals getting paid ₹15-30 lakh to attend weddings: 'These appearances are currently my primary source of income')

At the end of the video, she also said that this incident took to a hit on her confidence.

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 4.1 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. After the video was shared, it also prompted a response from Orry. (Also Read: Orhan Awatramani reacts to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's 'Orry culture is dangerous' comment: Who's this woman?)

He took to the comments and wrote, "Babe, I do not know you, you ain't my homie, I do not know what germs and shit your hand carries. I am always happy to meet fans and friends when the time permits; shoving your way to me at a public event, passing my security and disrespecting my manager, you yet got close to me and politely greet you. Don't expect strangers to touch you, you got a friendly fist bump but event that's not enough? And if you were truly embarrassed, what is the need for this clout-chasing video? Sly and shameless."

According to India Today, Orry announced that he would take legal action against Lohiya for defaming him.