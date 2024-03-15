Orry reveals getting paid 15-30 lakh to attend weddings: 'These appearances are currently my primary source of income'

'People are happy to pay me ₹ 15-30 lakh'

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry spoke about how he brings 'joy' to people by attending their events. He said, "For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income."

Orry, known for his 'I am a liver’ line, added he is asked to attend weddings 'not as a guest but as a friend'. He said, “People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between ₹15 lakh- ₹30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events.”

Orry merchandise

Orry also spoke about his exclusive merch – limited edition T-shirts featuring his emojis, key chains, bag tags, and stickers – which are currently for 'gifting only'.

Speaking about the craze for his merch, Orry recalled how during Christmas 2023, he gifted some Orry merch and his team got calls from Delhi and Haryana, where people 'wanted to order as many as 300 of those hampers for gifting'. He added he has received innumerable requests to sell these items, but for now, 'they're only a way to show appreciation'.

