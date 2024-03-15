 Orry reveals getting paid ₹15-30 lakh to attend weddings: 'These appearances are currently my primary source of income' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Orry reveals getting paid 15-30 lakh to attend weddings: 'These appearances are currently my primary source of income'

Orry reveals getting paid 15-30 lakh to attend weddings: 'These appearances are currently my primary source of income'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 15, 2024 09:35 AM IST

Orry talks about how attending events is his ‘primary source of income’ as people pay him anywhere between ₹15-30 lakh to attend weddings as their ‘friend’.

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for partying with top Bollywood celebs. The flamboyant social media personality is best friends with Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey and was recently spotted with Rihanna at Anant Ambani's star-studded pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. In an interview with Forbes India, Orry opened up about how much he earns by attending events. Also read | Ranveer Singh mocks Orry in funny video: 'I still don't know what he does'

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry opened up about how he earns money.
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry opened up about how he earns money.

'People are happy to pay me 15-30 lakh'

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry spoke about how he brings 'joy' to people by attending their events. He said, "For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income."

Orry, known for his 'I am a liver’ line, added he is asked to attend weddings 'not as a guest but as a friend'. He said, “People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between 15 lakh- 30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events.”

Orry merchandise

Orry also spoke about his exclusive merch – limited edition T-shirts featuring his emojis, key chains, bag tags, and stickers – which are currently for 'gifting only'. 

Speaking about the craze for his merch, Orry recalled how during Christmas 2023, he gifted some Orry merch and his team got calls from Delhi and Haryana, where people 'wanted to order as many as 300 of those hampers for gifting'. He added he has received innumerable requests to sell these items, but for now, 'they're only a way to show appreciation'.

