Suhana Khan, Orry party with rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. See pics

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tania Shroff, Rysa Panday and Orhan Awatramani partied recently. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Orhan posted a bunch of pictures with his friends. The party was seemingly for Deeya Shroff's birthday. (Also Read | Suhana Khan gives wrong answer to question about Shah Rukh Khan on KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan says: Beti ko pata nahi) Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur with Orry.

Ananya, Aditya pose with Orry

Sharing a photo with Ananya Panday, Orhan, aka Orry, wrote, "Something's cooking," and also tagged the actor. Posing with Aditya, Orry posted a picture and said, "Happy when we reunite, but also sad, because when we separate, I miss him too much." Orry also shared a photo as he posed with Rysa.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Suhana poses with Tania, Orry

In his photo with Suhana, Orry stood next to her as they posed and smiled. He wrote, "Are you feeling pink? Or are you feeling blue? Either way doesn't matter cause I'm standing next to sweet sweet Su (sic)." Posing with Tania, Orry shared a photo and captioned it, “Friendly, but not your friends tho.”

He posed in another photo with Tania and Rysa and wrote, "If classy, sassy and a bit bad assy were people." Suhana, Tania, Rysa and Orry among others also posed for a group picture.

Who wore what for the party

For the party, Ananya wore a black tank top and blue denims. Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a black T-shirt and denims. Suhana was seen in a grey sleeveless outfit. Tania wore a red top and black denims. Rysa was dressed in a maroon top and pants.

About Suhana's Bollywood debut

Suhana recently made her acting debut with The Archies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film started streaming on Netflix on December 7. The film also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Saigal.

About Ananya, Aditya's upcoming films

Ananya is currently busy promoting her upcoming drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which is all set to stream on Netflix from December 26. Apart from Ananya, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Aditya will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino. Apart from him, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film is billed as an anthology.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place