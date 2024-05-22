Diddy slapped with new sexual assault charges from a model claiming she was ‘drugged and forced’

Music mogul Sean Combs is facing fresh legal trouble. Not even a week after his 2016 video showing him bashing and beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral, a model has sued the Bad Boy record producer with severe charges. In a lawsuit filed this week, model Crystal McKinney alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs back in 2003. This is the sixth sexual assault accusation levied against Combs in the past six months. This November 4, 2004, file photo shows Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs directing photographers as they sing "Happy Birthday," to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York. (AP)

Sean Combs faces sixth assault charge

On Tuesday, former model McKinney made a claim that back in 2003 when she was just 22 years old, the rapper forced her to perform oral sex on him after drugging her during her visit to his NYC recording studio. The suit, obtained by TMZ, details a disturbing event where McKinney alleges she was invited to a Men's Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in NYC, where she met Combs. He then invited her to his studio for work-related purposes, but instead, she claims he plied her with alcohol before assaulting her.

Former model claims Sean Combs drugged and assaulted her

After a series of bombshell accusations against the American rapper, including from his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura and four other former close acquaintances, this sixth allegation might have opened up a very concerning factor about Diddy, whose controversies show no sign of stopping. In her suit, the model alleges how Combs and several of his colleagues were drinking beer and passing around joints. “She took a hit, which she described as “very powerful.”

McKinney told in her suit, as per TMZ that the joint “looked like it was laced with some kind of drug.” The model went on to describe how the ex-Revolt CEO “invited her to go to the bathroom with him, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him,” according to the suit. She tried to resist, but she was forced to perform certain acts, the suit states. Next thing she remembers, she woke up in a cab and realised she had been been sexually assaulted. After the incident, devastated McKinney even tried taking her own life and attempted suicide in 2004, as detailed in the chargesheet.

For those unaware, back in April, Combs' LA and Miami mansions were raided by Homeland Security in connection with alleged sex trafficking charges. Since then, the rapper has been under constant scrutiny by federal authorities. However, he recently addressed how everyone had been slamming him with false claims until a video from 2016 emerged showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend. According to Cassie, Combs paid a significant sum to the hotel owner to prevent the clip from being leaked at the time. The footage aligned with a detailed description of the assault she provided in her November filing against Combs, which was settled outside of court the day after it was filed.