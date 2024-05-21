Prince Harry ‘ready to forgive’ Royal family but ‘tables have turned’ as King and William are…

Prince Harry appears ready to extend an olive branch. After a public falling out with the Royal Family and recent visits to the UK after a long hiatus, experts believe the Duke of Sussex is willing to forgive, forget and love his family again. However, the sentiment may not be entirely mutual, with King Charles and Prince William seemingly hesitant to mend the rift. Harry’s recent visit to London for the Invictus Games and his inability to meet his ailing father has opened the floodgates of speculation about what’s next. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Prince Harry ‘ready to forgive’ Royal family

According to BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond on Times Radio, Prince Harry was initially the one demanding an apology. Bond cited how the estranged royal felt strongly about seeking an apology from the family for alleged slights towards his wife, Meghan Markle. “There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife." Bond said. The expert further remarks that now, when the Duke seems ready to mend the years-old rift, King Charles and William might not share the same sentiment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy ‘wine-filled’ double date with A-list couple to celebrate 6th anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal palace back in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties. They then went on to make a bombshell Netflix documentary and conduct an explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, accusing the royal family of multiple instances of mistreatment.

Prince Williams and King Charles are ‘resisting’ to meet Harry

While the animosity between the brothers is not hidden from anyone, insiders within the royal walls claim that William is clearly against the idea of bringing Harry back, especially after the damage done by those harsh Netflix remarks and excerpts from "Spare." The relationship between father and son, King Charles and Harry, still remains hopeful. The hope for reconciliation skyrocketed after the King was diagnosed with cancer this year, and Harry flew to London to visit him.

Also read: Ben Affleck wakes up from ‘Fever Dream’ marriage to Jennifer Lopez: ‘It just won’t work’

But as per Bond, “the tables have turned somewhat. Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family. He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them," She added. “But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point so I think it was first one, then the other.”

Royals ‘not happy’ with Harry’s Nigerian trip

The Duke and his wife Meghan recently toured an African country as part of their Invictus milestone. However, once they arrived, the three-day trip was conducted exactly as the royals would conduct their tour. Many criticised the couple for cashing in on the royal name even after being stripped of their royal status. Not only royal followers but also William was reported to be against the idea of the tour. Royal commentator Christopher Andersen earlier told OK Magazine, "They have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges," the expert addressing the recent health crisis faced by the UK royals added.

"Right now, the royal family is united in its determination to act as if Harry and Meghan don’t exist," he continued. “One hopes that won’t last forever, and that either William or the king will be courageous and far-sighted enough to take the olive branch Harry repeatedly extends to them."