‘Upset’ King Charles does not ‘want to be bothered’ by Prince Harry amid treatment, royal expert says

King Charles reportedly does not want to get bothered amid his ongoing cancer treatment, not even by Prince Harry. The king and the Duke of Sussex met several weeks back when the latter came to London following his father’s cancer diagnosis. During Harry’s most recent UK trip, the two did not meet. ‘Upset’ King Charles does not ‘want to be bothered’ by Prince Harry, royal expert says (AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)

Royal commentator Michael Cole has now said that the two did not meet as Charles wished to prioritise his public duties, and his recovery from cancer. “I think it really is practicalities,” Cole told GB News. “The king is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do.”

‘He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset’

“At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset,” Cole continued.

He added, “It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do.”

Cole added that the king didn’t “want to be bothered with this because it is emotionally upsetting.” “I think any physician will tell you when you’re undergoing treatment of this kind, the best thing to be is relaxed and clear your own mind,” Cole said.

“Let the physicians do their work and get better as soon as possible, that is what he wants to do. It has been upsetting for him to see,” he added.

Royal expert Tom Quinn said last week that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s Nigeria trip left Charles “furious.” “Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there — the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled,” he said. “Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him.”