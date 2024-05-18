Good news for King Charles: His personal net worth sees dramatic surge, and it's far more than Queen Elizabeth II

Amid his ongoing cancer battle and family woes, King Charles has got a reason to smile. According to new analysis, his personal wealth has witnessed a significant boost. Yes, you heard it right! The analysis also shows that King Charles is significantly wealthier than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.(Getty)

The monarch is now the 258th wealthiest person in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of $770 million.

The King's personal net worth has increased by $12 million over the last year, with estimations indicating that he has benefited from a rise in the value of his property portfolio, according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List (and per People).

The analysis also shows that he is significantly wealthier than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Before her death in September 2022, the late Majesty's personal net worth was astounding $468 million.

King Charles acquired the private estates Sandringham in Norfolk and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire from the late Queen. These assets are considered to make up the majority of his monetary fortune.

The Sunday Times has only considered King's personal assets to calculate his net worth, barring Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, or the Crown Jewels, which he holds in trust for the sake of the country.

A deeper look at King Charles' wealth

While working as a Prince of Wales, Charles earned a private income of approximately £23 million per year from the Duchy of Cornwall. He used the mount to cover his and his family's non-official expenses, as well as the official costs of personal staff, his office, and official housing.

Charles, who inherited his position as monarch after his mother's death, is currently listed 258th among the UK's 350 wealthiest individuals and households, an increase from 263rd in 2023.

King Charles officially parted his ways with Princess Diana in 1996 with a settlement of $21 million. At that time, a former advisor to the King revealed that Charles restored his riches by saving revenues from the Duchy of Cornwall, a massive $1 billion estate that comprises land, farms, residences, and other assets.

“He became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout [of capital],” the former aide stated, according to People. “We’re not talking vast sums here—several tens of millions, no more. There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship, but that’s really not correct.”

What is Prince William's net worth?

Prince William, the heir to the throne, is likewise said to be doing well financially. CelebrityNetWorth assesses the Prince of Wales' net worth at $100 million, but the Daily Express thinks William might be worth more than $1 billion after inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall from King Charles.