Who is Sarah Ferguson? The ‘missing’ royal seen with royal family after 32 years

Sarah Ferguson- Duchess of York- returned to Sandringham for the royal family’s Christmas celebrations, a first in 32 years. Reunited with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson was seen with her former in-laws and Prince and Princess of Wales as the royal family walked from the estate to the St Mary Magdalene church- a long-standing Christmas tradition. Sarah Ferguson was seen dressed in a dark green coat and matching headband as she greeted members of the public.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, arrives to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.(AP)