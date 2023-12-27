Who is Sarah Ferguson? The ‘missing’ royal seen with royal family after 32 years
Dec 27, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Sarah Ferguson was seen dressed in a dark green coat and matching headband as she greeted members of the public.
Sarah Ferguson- Duchess of York- returned to Sandringham for the royal family’s Christmas celebrations, a first in 32 years. Reunited with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson was seen with her former in-laws and Prince and Princess of Wales as the royal family walked from the estate to the St Mary Magdalene church- a long-standing Christmas tradition. Sarah Ferguson was seen dressed in a dark green coat and matching headband as she greeted members of the public.
All you need to know about Sarah Ferguson and who she is
- This marks the first time Sarah Ferguson has been invited to the royal estate since an infamous series of photographs were captured of her with Texan millionaire John Bryan in 1992.
- Sarah Ferguson accepted bouquets of flowers from well-wishers as Prince Andrew was seen laughing and joking with the public.
- Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew made the walk last time with the royal family was on Christmas Day in 1991.
- Prince Andrew has been stripped off his royal title amid scrutiny over his friendship with disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.
- The former couple continue to live together in the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.
- They were also accompanied by their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and son-in-laws, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank respectively.
- The invite shows that Sarah Ferguson has restored her place in the royal family after paparazzi photographs of her and John Bryan on holiday in St Tropez were published in 1992.
- Sarah Ferguson shared a picture of her with Beatrice and Eugenie on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, “We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today. I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season’s greetings to all!”
- Sarah Ferguson underwent a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
- She has been praised for speaking about her experiences publicly.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Share this article