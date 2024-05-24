Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Kate Middleton ‘deeply upset’ because of…

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have rubbed their “brand operation” in Prince William and Kate Middleton's faces. Royal commentator highlights Prince William and Kate Middleton's distress over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brand operations during trying times.(AFP)

Meghan has been getting new products under the American Riviera Orchard brand name, and Prince Harry has also been actively in the news through interviews and tours.

The Sussexes are working hard to promote their new launch brand, coming Netflix projects and Invictus games.

Kate and her father-in-law, King Charles III, are both dealing with their health after the cancer diagnosis.

Kate and William 'Deeply Upset' by Sussexes

The royal expert claimed that Kate is “deeply upset” by the situation, feeling that the Sussexes’ brand “operation” is being “rubbed in their faces” during her medical woes.

On the other font, Prince William has been dealing with tremendous “pressure” while still handling several public engagements. He is facing “constant sniping from California” and is “furious” with his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Royal commentator Tom Bower told The Royal Observer, “Not only is there the pressure on William, but also the constant sniping from California. I’m sure he’s furious with Harry, he’s behaved appallingly.”

Bower describes Harry’s allegations against the Waleses as “outrageous, rude, unfair” and made “a real struggle” for William and Kate.

Bower criticizes the timing of Meghan’s brand launch and the broader “brand Sussex” initiative, amidst the royal family’s ongoing ordeal.

“While they’re establishing this so-called brand Sussex, the family here is going through torment,” he said.

“I can imagine that Kate and William are deeply upset by having the Sussexes' brand operation rubbed in their face while they're going through this tragedy.”

The royal aide has emphasized that Kate needs “the space and privacy to recover right now.”

Princess of Wales' Early Childhood development project

The Princess of Wales has been instrumental in launching a project through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The project aims to bolster the UK economy by an impressive £45.5 billion annually.

A senior royal aide told Daily Mail Online, “The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force. She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force and she has read the report and been briefed on it.”

“This is a clear commitment she has made throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work. But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”