King Charles III and Prince William wanted to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles, but they feared…

A royal expert, Tom Quinn, has claimed that King Charles III and Prince William discussed stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles after they stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Royal expert Tom Quinn claims King Charles and Prince William discussed title removal for Harry and Meghan to prevent further complaints.(AFP)

Earlier this year, Prince Harry announced the US as his country of residence.

The couple, who now call Montecito, California, their home, have been the subject of much public scrutiny since their departure from the UK.

However, the royal duo has not shied away from sharing insights into their experiences within the royal family, raising eyebrows and rift in families.

During a recent tour of Nigeria, the Sussexes were seen seated in chairs and “delighted” their royal titles as ‘Duke’ and ‘Duchess’, and drove others in Buckingham Palace crazy.

King knew ‘Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world’ even without the titles

However, Quinn told The Mirror UK that King Charles and Prince William have “had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse.”

“The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their Royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them,” he added.

Despite stepping back from their official roles, the Sussexes retained their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, although they no longer use the ‘His/Her Royal Highness’ styling.

Prince Harry relinquished his military titles upon their exit from royal duties.

Earlier in the year, the couple reaffirmed their royal connection by relaunching their website with the domain name Sussex.com.

The homepage displays a photograph of the couple with the caption: “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex”, alongside brief descriptions of their credentials and updates on their recent activities, including their trip to Nigeria.