Kate Middleton confirms she is returning to royal duties with a ‘special film’

The Princess of Wales, 41, did so in a jointly shared post with the Prince of Wales to illustrate the mental health problems affecting young farmers.

The royal couple took to X (formerly Twitter) through the Kensington Royal account to share their project, stating: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.”

“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”

Although the Princess does not appear in the video, which is available on YouTube, her involvement in its production alongside Prince William is evident. The inception of this project predates her illness, showcasing her long-standing commitment to mental health advocacy.

The public last heard from the Princess in a moving video where she requested privacy as she began preventative chemotherapy. This announcement in March followed speculation regarding her absence after she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January. Initially not thought to be cancerous, a subsequent diagnosis confirmed the presence of the disease.

Kate has spoken about the delicate process of discussing her health with her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

King Charles also resumed his public engagements

King Charles III, 75, also battling cancer, has resumed his royal engagements. The monarch has been actively fulfilling his duties, recently completing five engagements within two days. His schedule was so full that it prevented him from meeting Prince Harry during his short visit to the UK.

Yet, Kate would not be a part of public events in the nearest future – for instance, she is not expected to attend Chester Cathedral ceremony at the wedding of Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson scheduled for June 7th.

Prince William will be there for the grand occasion in his capacity as an usher, according to Kensington Palace’s report.

Among the list of guests are British billionaire Hugh Grosvenor, who is a close friend of Princes William and Harry, and godfather to Prince Archie.

Prince Harry, amidst the royal rift, has opted out of the wedding of the governor.