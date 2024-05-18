Prince George breaches strict royal dress code to meet heads of state: ‘That was a slap in the face’

Be it elders or children, royal family members are subject to several grave protocols, ranging from how they travel and what is their dress code. However, Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George violated the royal rule by donning a robe to meet heads of state, Hello Magazine reported. Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George violated the royal rule by donning a robe to meet heads of state.(Reuters)

Before we delve into when and where Prince George breached the sartorial standard, let's first understand what the royal dress code is all about.

All you need to know about royal dress code

In a video posted on YouTube's The Royal Family Channel, Debrett's etiquette expert Lucy Hume has outlined the three major royal dress codes necessary to maintain while meeting guests.

The first dress code includes white tie, which is appropriate for state banquets or royal events. This is similar to males wearing black tie and a white tuxedo with a wing collar, while women would traditionally sport a long, formal evening gown.

Black tie events require a “shorter dinner jacket for men and a black bowtie” as the next degree of formality. However, women have more choices when it comes to opting a dress for themselves, as they can pick between a trouser suit and a cocktail dress.

The last smart casual dress code allows the royals to wear comfy attire, such as a jumper and collared shirt.

According to the royal expert, “A royal event is not necessarily a time to go too unconventional or too alternative. It’s just one of those occasions where it makes sense to stick with tradition.”

Prince George meets Barack Obama in bathrobe

In 2016, little George met then-President of the United States Barack Obama during his state visit to Buckingham Palace. Bleary-eyed With sleep, the Prince was photographed wearing robe paired with gingham pyjamas and cute airplane slippers.

As Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a grand dinner for Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at at Kensington Palace in London, George, now aged 10, stayed up past his bedtime to greet them.

Prince George meets the President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace, London, with Britain's Prince William on April 22, 2016. (Pete Souza / The White House via Reuters)

While generally royal children are not permitted to meet with leaders of state, the Wales children have earlier met with world leaders like Canada's PM Justin Trudeau and former UK PM Boris Johnson.

Noticing Little George's clothing, which was against protocol, Obama quipped, it was a "slap in the face".

“Last week Prince George showed up to our meeting in his bathrobe. That was a slap in the face. A clear breach of protocol,” he said.

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle photographed with royal family members prior to a private dinner. (.Chris Radburn / Pool via AP)

George, born on July 22, 2013, is King Charles' eldest grandchild and ranks second in line of succession to the British throne after Prince William.