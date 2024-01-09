close_game
close_game
News / World News / Prince William vs Kate Middleton: Princess ‘heartbroken’ by standoff over son George

Prince William vs Kate Middleton: Princess ‘heartbroken’ by standoff over son George

ByMallika Soni
Jan 09, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Prince William-Kate Middleton: Prince William wants Prince George to attend his alma mater Eton College when he turns 13.

Kate Middleton was left “heartbroken” after an “argument” with her husband Prince William over where to send their oldest son to high school, it was reported. Prince William wants Prince George to attend his alma mater Eton College when he turns 13. Kate Middleton is not at all happy with this idea, an insider told In Touch Weekly as the princess does not want Prince George to go to an all-boys’ boarding school.

Prince William-Kate Middleton: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.(Reuters)
Prince William-Kate Middleton: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.(Reuters)

Kate was “horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that," the insider claimed as per the report. Kate Middleton attended Downe House, an all-girls boarding school in Berkshire and later transferred to the coeducational Marlborough College. She wants to send her son there, the report claimed.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Eton College is located close to Windsor Castle and was attended by both Prince William and Prince Harry.

“Kate thinks sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy,” the source told the outlet adding that Prince William and Kate Middleton have “argued” almost endlessly about sending Prince George to board at Eton.

“Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” it was reported but the Prince of Wales has seemingly “won” the argument, with Kate Middleton “finally giving in”.

Read more: Meghan Markle writing a memoir? Will talk about these royal family members

More about Eton College

The elite school was founded by King Henry VI in 1440. Its alumni include Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson. Several royal family members have also graduated from Eton, including the late Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins Prince Edward, Prince Richard, and Prince Michael. Prince William was the first senior royal to be educated at the institution. Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte currently attend the co-ed prep educational institution Lambrook.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out