William and Kate advised to keep Prince George away from Prince Harry’s ‘negative influence’

A handout photo taken in July 2023 shows Britain's Prince George of Wales posing for a photograph in Windsor. The portrait has been released to mark Prince George's 10th birthday.

Angela Levin, who wrote a book about the Duke of Sussex’s life, told OK magazine that Harry’s negative attitude could affect the Young Prince, who is second in line to the throne.

She said that George had a more stable family than William and Harry, who grew up in a dysfunctional environment.

“Kate and William are there to help him [George],” Levin said. “But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence.”

The former biographer added, "George doesn't have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better. Kate and William are there to help him. But he needs to be kept away from Harry's negative influence."

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties last year, has caused a rift in the royal family with his explosive memoir “Spare”, in which he revealed his struggles as the spare heir behind his brother.

He also expressed his concern for George’s siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are also spares.

“I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he wrote in his book.

Another royal expert, Tom Bower, agreed with Levin that George should distance himself from Harry.

He said that Kate tried to reconcile the brothers at their grandfather’s funeral in 2021, but after Harry’s book and documentary came out, she gave up on him.

“I really don’t think Kate wants to see Harry again. Of course, Prince George will be oblivious to all this — Harry will simply be forever marginalized in his memory,” Bower said.

The only royal who still keeps in touch with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle is King Charles, according to reports. But their relationship is also strained by Harry’s accusations of leaks and mistreatment by the royal family.