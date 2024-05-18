Pope Francis' medical team reportedly flew to London for Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery

In January, Kate Middleton underwent an abdominal surgery that was reportedly performed by a distinguished team of Italian doctors, the same team that has operated on Pope Francis. Italian experts perform critical surgery on Kate Middleton leading to cancer discovery, (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)(AP)

This group of specialists was brought to the UK specifically for this high-stakes operation, which led to a cancer diagnosis for Kate, a mother of three.

The procedure was conducted by physicians from Rome’s esteemed Gemelli Clinic, as per the Italian publication Gente.

Renowned for its medical expertise, the Gemelli Clinic has a long-standing history of treating notable figures, including Pope Francis.

Recent speculations suggest that this medical team made the journey to a London clinic in January to attend to the Princess of Wales.

While the British royal family typically relies on its own cadre of medical experts, the clinic is known to engage numerous international specialists for particular cases.

A patient at the hospital told Bild, “In an exceptional case like Kate’s, this is not unusual.”

How is Kate Middleton? William says she ‘is doing well’

Since the revelation that Kate has been diagnosed with cancer, the rumour mill has started churning, and a whirlwind of speculation is flooding the internet about the Princess's current health condition.

The Mirror reported that at least one staff member at the London hospital where Kate was diagnosed with cancer “tried to gain access to health data belonging to the Princess of Wales”

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family,” an insider told the outlet. “Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation.”

Weeks ago, while talking to BBC, Prince William said that Kate “is doing well” during his visit to St Mary's Community Hospital.

“My family is very upset I'm here without them,” he said. “The children will kill me if I don't go home later.”