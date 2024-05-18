King Charles III is ready to step out of UK for the first time since his cancer diagnosis

King Charles III will be travelling for the first time outside the UK this Friday when he will attend and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, per the Buckingham Palace. King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)(AP)

The 75–year–old British monarch will attend a celebrative event held at the British Normandy Memorial in northern France on June 6, the statement said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Charles recently resumed his public engagements.

The announcement comes after a period of speculation regarding the King’s health and his ability to attend such events, following the Palace’s disclosure of his diagnosis in February.

Charles himself revealed that he lost his sense of taste due to cancer.

ALSO READ| Good news for King Charles: His personal net worth sees dramatic surge, and it's far more than Queen Elizabeth II

Despite these concerns, it has been confirmed that King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will actively engage in the D-Day celebrations.

Prior to their departure for France, the royal trio will be present at a ceremony in Portsmouth on June 5. This event serves as a solemn remembrance of the Allied landings during World War Two, which played a pivotal role in liberating France from Nazi occupation.

Princess Anne to unveil statue honouring Canadian forces

Princess Anne is scheduled to unveil a statue in Normandy that honours the Canadian forces’ huge contributions to the D-Day operations.

She will participate in a remembrance service at the Bayeux Cathedral after the unveiling.

The following June 6, will witness King Charles and Queen Camilla attending a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial located in Ver-sur-Mer, France. This memorial bears the names of over 20,000 soldiers who served under British command and sacrificed their lives during the Battle of Normandy.

ALSO READ| Don McLean reignites his feud with Prince Harry: ‘You don’t criticise America when…’

Prince William, 41, is also set to attend a ceremony at Omaha Beach in Saint Laurent sur Mer, an event anticipated to be graced by the presence of 25 heads of state. However, Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, will not be there, as she continues her recovery following her own cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy and is convalescing at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.