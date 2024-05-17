Don McLean reignites his feud with Prince Harry: ‘You don’t criticise America when…’

Don McLean, a singer-songwriter who recently released his album American Boys, chastised Prince Harry for a comment in his best-selling memoir Spare about America's very own king, Elvis Presley. In his latest interview with the Daily Mail, Don McLean said that Prince Harry doesn't understand that Elvis is the poor man's monarch.(AP )

In his book, Harry recalled his visit to Graceland, Elvis' house in Memphis. Calling it “dark and claustrophobic”, the Prince expressed his surprise, asking, "The King lived here, you say? Really?"' He also stated, "The King's interior designer must have been on acid."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Last year in June, Harry's comments sparked outrage among Elvis fans, with Don McLean writing on X, ""Prince" Harry should shut his mouth about Graceland and Elvis. He is a hot house orchid, a show horse who never did a thing."

Don reminds Harry ‘he is a guest in America’

In his latest interview with the Daily Mail, Don said that the Duke doesn't grasp that Elvis is the poor man's monarch. “He came from nowhere and his recordings are among the greatest ever made.”

Continuing his tirade against Harry, he said the Prince had nothing good to say about Elvis' residence as he was comparing it to Buckingham Palace. He even reminded the Duke of Sussex, who recently listed the United States as his primary residence, that he is a guest in America.

Also Read: Meghan Markle ‘strides off’ from Prince Harry in LA, body language expert reveals ‘it could be a sign that…’

"His family were as poor as they could be and Harry criticised Elvis’s home as if he’s comparing it to Buckingham Palace, and that misses the point completely. Here’s a fellow who has been brought up to be mannerly, but you don’t criticise America when you’re living here as our guest," he said, adding that Harry "just doesn’t get America."

Don's remarks came after Harry altered his primary residence from the UK to America on official documents, which are dated back to June 2023 and related to Travalyst, his sustainable travel venture.

In 2023, Prince and Meghan Markle officially ejected from Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry and American Citizenship

In an earlier appearance with Good Morning America, Harry was questioned if he was thinking about asking for American citizenship. The host, Will Reeve, said, "Do you feel American?" Harry asked, "Do I feel American?" before responding in a single word... "No." "I don't know how I feel," he continued.

The host then asked Harry what was stopping him from obtaining American citizenship. He responded, "I have no idea," adding that " The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly not something that is a priority for me right now."