Why is Kensington Palace hiding Kate's original image? ‘It’s complicated', says royal author

Amidst the swirling controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's recent Photoshop scandal, Kensington Palace's mysterious response has only fueled the fire of speculation. As questions continue to mount regarding the authenticity of the Duchess's photo, many are left pondering: what exactly are the Royals hiding? Edited image of Kate Middleton with her kids - Prince Louis (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince George (centre) released by the palace.

Despite the photo faux pas amplifying speculations, insinuations, and even conspiracy theories regarding Kate's sudden absence, the Royal Family has chosen to maintain a stoic silence. In the midst of this turmoil, Prince William, undeterred, carries on with his duties, leading what appears to be a semblance of normalcy in the royal sphere.

The American media is having a field day amidst this royal mess. Prince Williams and Kate Middleton's personal life has become a laughing stock for late night show hosts, even Washington Post joined in the Katespiracy circus with its latest cartoon indicating William is trying to fool the world with a fake mannequin of the duchess.

However, Royals and Kensington Palace have refused to capitulate by either issuing a statement or releasing the original image. In a statement to PA Images, the palace affirmed their decision not to distribute the original unedited photograph of Kate and her children. Consequently, the edited version remains the only publicly available image, still showcased on William and Kate’s social media platforms.

Renowned royal biographer Robert Jobson weighed in on the controversy, highlighting the complexities surrounding the potential release of the original photo. according to the author, it’s not as simple as going public with the unaltered image of the Princess of Wales and her children.

“Absolutely, they should release the original image,” the Our King author said. “But is there an original image or is it lots of different images?”

The editing technique employed in the photo raised concerns, with a Photoshop expert suggesting the use of blending to combine multiple snapshots. Jobson criticized the oversight, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in imagery released by the royal family.

Describing the incident as a "genuine mistake" made by Kate, Jobson acknowledged the challenges of amateur photography in achieving the desired outcome while maintaining authenticity.

“I think she [Kate] was trying to do her best to get all the kids in the picture looking smiley and make sure it’s the best picture possible. But if you’re an amateur at this,” he explained, “You can, in trying to make it look the best, forget the most fundamental thing that matters—which is authenticity.”

Despite the photo mishap, Jobson suggested that forgiveness would likely be extended to Kate, while expressing doubt regarding the palace's communications department's handling of the situation.